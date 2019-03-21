TERRY DEAN VAUDRY Terry Dean Vaudry, 48, of Pembroke and Toronto, passed away on March 10, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida while doing one of the things he loved most, scuba diving with his son, Morgan. He leaves his wife, Lori (Henderson) Vaudry; his mother, Verla (Condie) Vaudry; his sons, Morgan Vaudry and Ryan Marks; his daughters, Isabel Vaudry, Grace Vaudry and Sara Marks. He also leaves his sisters, Brenda Albert and Kelly Smith; his brother, Brian Vaudry, as well as many close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Murray Vaudry. Terry was the ultimate family man who always prioritized his wife and children and loved to see them happy. He also adored his two dogs, Penny and Piper (and Scrappy), and was referred to as the 'Mayor of the Rosedale Dog Park.' He was a kind, generous, intelligent, funny and remarkable man who will not be forgotten. From a young age, Terry always knew he wanted to own his own business. He was determined to start working as soon as he could and became a paper boy at the age of nine. In high school he worked as a Disc Jockey to make extra money. It was only after a few years of working full-time for a logistics company that Terry made the courageous decision to start his own firm, North American Logistics (NALSI) in 1997. Building up NALSI was a passion of Terry's and the company was always an extremely important part of his life. He thought the world of the NALSI team. Terry also held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Pacific Safety Products (PSP) from 2012-2016. He was proud to be a part of their mission of 'bringing every day heroes home safely.' While he was a very successful businessmen, he remained genuine and modest throughout his career and in his approach to life. It was a rarity to see him wearing a suit, as he felt most at home in khaki shorts and a golf shirt. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on March 25, 2019 at Humphrey Funeral Home on Bayview Avenue, Toronto. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on March 26, 2019 at Rosedale United Church, Toronto. Please also join us for a reception following the service at the church. We will be sure to have a big tray of egg salad sandwiches which Terry always said were 'the best things about a funeral.' Donations in memory of Terry should be made to "whatever matters most to you." If you do not have a personal cause, any of these would be appreciated by the family; Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Toronto or Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019