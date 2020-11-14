DR. TETIANA REWA With profound sadness we announce the passing of Tetiana Rewa (1922 -.2020) on Tuesday, November 10th at Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence. Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Physician, Embroidery artist, Pysancharka and unacknowledged comedienne. Beloved and cherished daughter of the late Larissa and Stepan Kylymnyk. She leaves in sorrow her son George Rewa and his wife Oksana; and daughter Natalie and her husband Michael J. Sidnell, her cherished grandsons and their families Oleksa and Khrystyna, Stefan and Oksana with greatgrandson Gregory Daniel, and Kyrylo and Oksana with great grandaughters Sophia Maria and Melania Anna. She will missed by her niece Ludmila Kovalska, her grand nephew Bogdan Palancycia and their families. Tetiana was predeceased by her infant daughter Olha and her soulmate Oleksa. She leaves in sorrow extended family in Ukraine. Tetiana began her medical studies at the University of Kyiv and completed them after the second World War at the University in Innsbruck, Austria. There, her cohort of seven fellow Ukrainian female students remained her friends for life, many of them becoming extended family for her children. She received her Medical license for practice in Canada in 1956 and became an active member in the Department of Family Medicine of Women's College Hospital making contributions to the Diabetes Clinic in the sixties, establishing the Emergency Department through the 1970s, as well as being active in the Family Practice Evening Clinic in the eighties and the Cancer Detection Clinic through the late eighties to her retirement in 1994. Following a spinal cord injury in 1967, to her retirement in 1995, she shifted from private General Practice to Occupational Health at the Employee Health Service, in the newly opened MacDonald Block. She was an exquisite embroidery artist and leaves a legacy of beautiful cross-stitch pieces for each family member, as well as a fine collection of pysanky (each one depicting personal wishes for the recipient). Her great love for the Canadian landscape was expressed in her delight in the lakes of the Haliburton Highlands and Algonquin Park and a membership in the McMichael Collection for the offseason. The legacy from her parents to experience all performance arts was evident in support of theatre, opera, dance, and ballet in Toronto through subscriptions for the family and later as outings with family or friends. The family is grateful to Christabel for her tender loving care, conversation and good humoured cajoling over the last eleven years. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence who have arranged forms of contact for the last couple months during the pandemic. Donations in Tetiana Rewa's memory can be made to Women's College Hospital, Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence and Saint Volodymyr Cathedral, Toronto, or a charity of your choice. Family and friends may visit at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst St. on Thursday, November 12th from 12 to 2 p.m. with Panychyda at 1 p.m. and on Friday, November 13th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Panachyda at 12 p.m. The Divine Liturgy will take place at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cathedral in Toronto on Saturday, November 14th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Vichnaya Pamyat



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store