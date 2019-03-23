TEX CYRIL ENEMARK Tex Cyril Enemark, 78, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2019 surrounded by family after struggling with cancer. Tex was born in Wells and raised in Prince George. He spent over 50 years in politics, business and government as a political activist, campaign organizer, policy thinker, candidate, ministerial assistant, deputy minister, lobbyist and government adviser. Tex had an inventive active mind and wrote prolifically on policy and history. He published a collection of fictional short stories about politics titled, How They Run the Country. After graduating from UBC law school he became an assistant to Ron Basford, Minister of Consumer and Corporate Affairs, and later of Urban Affairs in Pierre Trudeau's government. He was instrumental in the development of Granville Island as it is today. In 1976, he became Deputy Minister of a new Ministry of Consumer and Corporate Affairs in B.C. headed by Rafe Mair. In close partnership, they sponsored 22 new laws protecting consumers and a fair marketplace. A highlight of his career was preventing development along the waterfront near Stanley Park. After government, he became the first president of the Mining Association of B.C. Afterwards, he established his own public policy consultancy on a wide range of issues including housing, mining, port authority taxation and liquor policy, drawing on his breadth of policy experience and deep understanding of government. Tex was a founder of the B.C. Artificial Reef Society and dived the ships they sank. He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Sandra (née Thompson); children, Kiersten (Fred Mullie), Tasha (Peter Chalk) and Ashleigh; grandchildren, Mason, Emmett and Corinth. Tex is survived by brother, Gordon (Peggy) and predeceased by brother, Brett (Candace Parker). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Croatian Cultural Centre in Vancouver on June 11 at 3:30 p.m. Tex may be remembered by donating to the or Canadian Blood Services. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019