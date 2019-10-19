You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
First Unitarian Church
Victoria, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thane WALDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thane Campbell WALDIE


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thane Campbell WALDIE Obituary
THANE CAMPBELL WALDIE 82, died after a brief illness on September 20, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Thane was born in Toronto on February 27, 1939 to Ralph and Neta Waldie. He grew up in Ottawa, along with his three siblings. Thane met his wife, Helen McFarlane, sixty years ago this summer and they married in 1961. A graduate of Queens Chemical Engineering, Class of 1960, Thane's fulfilling career took his family around the world. They enjoyed their time in seven cities in Canada, as well as Texas (twice), England, and The Netherlands. Thane was predeceased by his brother (Hugh) and his daughter (Christine), and survived by his wife Helen, his son and daughter-in-law Cameron and Paige, his two sisters Sharon and Marcia, his sister-in-law Elaine, and his brother-in-law Terry. Funeral services will be held at the First Unitarian Church of Victoria at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th. Memorial donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.