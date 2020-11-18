You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Thelma DAVIDSON
THELMA DAVIDSON Our beloved mother, Thelma Davidson passed way peacefully at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, which would have been her 63rd wedding anniversary. A remarkable woman, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend and mentor to many, she will be dearly missed. Thelma Davidson, beloved wife of the late Brian (Yitz) Davidson passed away in 1992. With his passing 28 years ago, Thelma demonstrated great strength and independence as she forged a dynamic new life for herself learning to thrive on her own. Her endeavours were broad, but she was most proud of her scholarly achievements, beginning university studies in her 50's, Thelma achieved a Master's Degree in Canadian Studies at Trent University at the age of 60. Her energy, compassion, generosity, wisdom and dedication to family and friends, and her ability to enjoy each day, set a beautiful example for all who knew her. Loving mother of Miriam Davidson-Bork, Toby Davidson, Michael Davidson and mother-in-law to Marlowe Bork and Dimitra Davidson. Daughter of the late Jacob and Manya Goldkind. Proud Bubbie to Elliott and Isaac Bork Jacqueline, Bryann and Sofia Davidson. Sister-in-law to Arron Miller and late Mary Millar, the late Jack and Anita Davidson, the late Charles and Roslie Davidson, late Bea and Sidney Davidman and the late Betty and Len Walker. Beloved Auntie to Cheryl and Joel Davidman, Bayla and Stan Hernick, Susan and the late Brian Davidson, Perry and Rita Davidson, Joel and Rose Davidson and Joy and Jerry Bernstein, Brenda Miller and the late Tricia Miller and Jeff Kulbak. Devoted cousin to Charlotte and Steven Nowack and the late Andrew Nowack. Thelma will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Memorial donations in Thelma's memory may be made to Jewish Family and Child Services https://www.jfandcs.com/donate or the Children's Book Bank https://www.childrensbookbank.com/ two charities that Thelma cared deeply about.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
