Resources More Obituaries for Theodore MORRIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore Franklin MORRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers THEODORE FRANKLIN MORRIS (Ted) With sadness the family of Theodore Franklin Morris (Ted) announces his death on January 29, 2019. Caring husband for 46 years of Elizabeth (deceased, née Sawers); Ted is survived by his children, Margaret (Harry), Jennifer (John), Charles (Joan), Susan (Kevin); grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Maryam, Rachel (Denis), Ruth (Adam), Christine (Darren), Franky (Vanessa), Liam, Ceilidh; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dianna, Xavier, Zachary; and sister-in-law Ruth Townsend. Born in Toronto in 1922, Ted had an early interest in radio and a capacity for mathematics. He completed his Ph.D. in Mathematics (with a focus on theoretical physics) at the University of Toronto in 1948. In 1946, he was University of Toronto's chess champion and could still checkmate his grandchildren in the final year of his life. Ted contributed to the war effort working on the first production line in Canada to make all-glass miniature vacuum tubes for radios in tanks. In 1949, he married Elizabeth, accepted a position at McGill University and moved to Montreal. In his early years Ted taught calculus to engineers, elementary quantum mechanics to chemists, and mathematical methods in physics. Later on, Ted supervised many graduate students and taught astronomy and astrophysics. Ted had a keen interest in astronomy and was a member of the Montreal Center of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, serving one term as President. He is noted for determining why two faint star clusters are the "missing" Messier objects M47 and M48. Ted also had an interest in botany, and was involved in the oversight of McGill's Galt Estate on Mont Saint-Hilaire. Many family weekend outings were spent hiking the trails in the woods around the lake atop the mountain. Following the death of Elizabeth in 1995, Ted returned to Toronto. He lived independently until 3 years ago, when he moved into a senior's residence. After several weeks of declining health, Ted died peacefully in his sleep on January 29th. The family is grateful for the excellent care he received from the staff of the Village of Humber Heights. Ted's love of chess, Go, travel, astronomy, botany, and mathematics has been passed on in many ways to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. These are gifts for which we will always be grateful. The family will gather for Ted's interment next to Elizabeth this spring in Watford, Ontario. Donations in Ted's memory may be made to: St. Mary Magdalene Anglican Church in Picton, Ontario, and Trinity College, University of Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries