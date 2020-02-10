You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
THERESA CALDWELL Theresa died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in her 93rd year. She leaves John, her beloved husband of 68 years, her son, Tony and her daughter-in-law, Martha Durdin and her two adored grandchildren, Julian and Adrienne. She loved travel, the theatre and especially opera. She leaves many friends in Canada and the United States who will miss her kind words, insightful opinions and support when needed. We will miss her greatly. A private family service will take place. Friends are invited to a memorial reception from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto (east gate entrance). Donations in lieu of flowers to Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020
