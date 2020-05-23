|
|
THERESA DAWN KAYAL STEPHEN (née Wakim) With great sadness, we announce the passing of Theresa Kayal Stephen on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Miami, Florida, during complications repairing a heart valve. Theresa was born in Saint John, New Brunswick on March 8, 1931, and loved by all that knew her. Theresa is pre-deceased by husbands Eugene N. Kayal (1966) and Joseph Stephen (1987). Theresa is survived by sons Gene (Hoda), Brian (Sandra), and Bruce (Jennifer); grandchildren Alexandra, Eugene W., Emma Rose, Sasha, Victoria, Joseph and Robert; siblings Sam (Martin), Mary, and Helen Haddad (Albert Sr.); and brother-in-law Raymond J. Kayal (Loraine). Theresa resided in Toronto since 1986 and was active playing bridge at the Japanese Cultural Centre and Taylor Place. Theresa was a member of St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church. Theresa was interred at Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami, next to her husband Eugene. For Theresa's full obituary, please visit: www.vanorsdel.com/m/obituaries/Theresa-Stephen/Memories
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020