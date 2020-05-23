You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
THERESA DAWN KAYAL STEPHEN (née Wakim) With great sadness, we announce the passing of Theresa Kayal Stephen on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Miami, Florida, during complications repairing a heart valve. Theresa was born in Saint John, New Brunswick on March 8, 1931, and loved by all that knew her. Theresa is pre-deceased by husbands Eugene N. Kayal (1966) and Joseph Stephen (1987). Theresa is survived by sons Gene (Hoda), Brian (Sandra), and Bruce (Jennifer); grandchildren Alexandra, Eugene W., Emma Rose, Sasha, Victoria, Joseph and Robert; siblings Sam (Martin), Mary, and Helen Haddad (Albert Sr.); and brother-in-law Raymond J. Kayal (Loraine). Theresa resided in Toronto since 1986 and was active playing bridge at the Japanese Cultural Centre and Taylor Place. Theresa was a member of St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church. Theresa was interred at Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami, next to her husband Eugene. For Theresa's full obituary, please visit: www.vanorsdel.com/m/obituaries/Theresa-Stephen/Memories
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
