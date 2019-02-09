You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
THERESA FLINT (née Kilburn) was a loving sister, mother, aunt, intuitive guide, reiki master and our 'fairy godmother.' She left this world unexpectedly on January 31, 2019. While this news fills us with deep sadness, she is no doubt already onto her next great metaphysical journey. Terri was an exceptional woman, awe-inspiringly strong, generous and compassionate. Her life was transformed following a breast cancer diagnosis that awakened remarkable intuitive abilities. Terri devoted the next 25 years to helping people through their doubts, sickness and struggles. She taught many of us how to find our inner wisdom and strength. Born in Huddersfield, England in 1946, Terri was the eldest of four sisters. With fiery red hair and a 'take charge' attitude she was a visionary who believed in life's limitless potential. Terri enjoyed many years as a successful accountant and entrepreneur. Her last days were spent in Niagara-on-the-Lake with her dogs, doing what she loved most as a highly respected intuitive guide and metaphysical coach. In the Spring, we are holding a celebration of life - email [email protected] for details. In her memory, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or The Breast Cancer Foundation would be welcome.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019
