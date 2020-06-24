You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa GIROTTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa GIROTTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa GIROTTI Obituary
THERESA GIROTTI(neé Murphy) (Served in the RCAF as a Leading Air Woman at Greenwood, Nova Scotia) Theresa was a petite force of nature armed with a lightning-fast mind who could bring the house down with one dryly measured quip. The quiet bemusement on her face belied a razor-sharp wit and keen eye for the absurdity and silliness of any situation. After a brief illness Theresa passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was in her 90th year. In 1953, at CFB Greenwood, Nova Scotia, Theresa met Mario who became her best friend and husband of 65 years. She was a loving Mom to Kenneth (Wendy), Dominic (Donnell) and Christopher (Jodi). Dear Nonna to Erika, Noah, Alyssa, Miranda, Tessa and Emerson. Sister to Patrick (Eleanor) Murphy and the late Thomas, Jean, Margaret (Peggy), Gerald, Bernadette, Winnifred (Bunny), Dennis and Ann. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Muriel. Sister-in-law to Norma Murphy, Dino (the late Ida) Girotti and Scotty (Anna) Girotti. How a Murphy girl from Port Hood by way of Pictou, Nova Scotia could end up becoming Nonna to her grandchildren and one of the best Italian cooks among her Ontario in-laws is anyone's guess. But to those who loved her it's a testament to her nature; at once resilient and open. Theresa will be deeply missed by all of the Murphys and Girottis scattered throughout North America. Respecting Theresa's wishes, a private family committal service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in St. Catharines, Ontario. A proper celebration of her life will take place in the coming months. If desired, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada. www.heartandstroke.ca. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 24 to June 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -