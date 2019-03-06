You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Dominic Roman Catholic Church
2415 Rebecca Street.
Oakville, ON
View Map
THERESA LOUISE CLUNIES (nee Constantine) Peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother of Martin (Estelle), Anthony (Linda), Jennine (Bob) Ehlers, Kathron (Bernie) Hann, Suzanne (Bruce) Cisterna. Adored grandmother of Gregory, Ian, Adam, Brianna, Lindsay, Kyle, Nicole and Michael. Dear sister of Angela and Maria. Treasured Aunt to nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Hazel, brothers Guy, Patrick, Bob, Michael and John. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) on Friday March 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street. Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019
