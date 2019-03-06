|
THERESA LOUISE CLUNIES (nee Constantine) Peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother of Martin (Estelle), Anthony (Linda), Jennine (Bob) Ehlers, Kathron (Bernie) Hann, Suzanne (Bruce) Cisterna. Adored grandmother of Gregory, Ian, Adam, Brianna, Lindsay, Kyle, Nicole and Michael. Dear sister of Angela and Maria. Treasured Aunt to nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Hazel, brothers Guy, Patrick, Bob, Michael and John. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street) on Friday March 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street. Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019