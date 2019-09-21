|
THERESA MARTENS 'Terry' "Well done, good and faithful servant!" April 28, 1923 - September 13, 2019 Born on the farm at Main Centre Saskatchewan to Abram and Susanna (nee Schellenberg) Martens. She was a sister to eleven siblings: Arnold, Leander, Eugene, Ernest, Jacob, Arthur, Edgar, Cornelius, Donald, Lorne and Colleen. Terry is survived by Edgar, Donald and Colleen. Needless to say, she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom, at one time or another, have enjoyed her hospitality, kindness and her curiosity in all their doings. All of her life her family has been the source of great joy to her and always has been a part of her prayers. Terry graduated from nursing school in Saskatoon in 1948 and worked in nursing until 1953 when she joined the staff of Nurses Christian Fellowship, which was a part of the larger Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship. Terry relocated to Toronto in 1956 in connection with this work and remained there until 1977. Her work at NCF lasted until 1972 when, tiring of the administrative work that came with the job, she left to work as the hospital visitor for The Presbyterian Church of Canada. She grew dissatisfied with the relative lack of engagement open to her in this role and decided to return to Saskatchewan settling in Regina. In respect of her time spent in Toronto, Terry did valuable work touching many lives with her faith, kindness, compassion and, as has been mentioned, her curiosity in the lives of the various people she encountered. She ran a sort of commune/boarding house at 105 Bernard Avenue from 1968 to 1977 that fostered careers and relationships that continue on today. She never sought the spotlight but was content to facilitate and animate the lives of her housemates and the many, many visitors that crossed the threshold of the home known as "Friendship House." Arriving in Regina Terry settled in and resolved to establish a private-duty nursing service that she named "Total Care Nursing Services." Part of the impetus to establish a service that sought the welfare of the whole patient was brought about by Terry spending every day for ten weeks at the bedside of her brother Lorne who had been horribly burned in a truck accident. Lorne did not survive his injuries but Terry did her best to minister to his suffering. She brought this resolve to her company. She remained in business until 2001 when Revenue Canada changed the rules governing its operation, which had the dual effect of increasing the time spent managing the operation, as well as increasing the rates charged to patients. These prospects were unacceptable to Terry, so at age 78 she retired. In retirement, Terry continued her Christian and charitable work despite her health becoming an increasing problem, having been diagnosed while still working with the autoimmune disease, scleroderma. Recently, just before Christmas, Terry suffered a severe stroke. Funeral Service will be held at Speers Funeral Chapel, 2136 College Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A viewing for friends and family will take place a half hour prior. Interment in Main Centre, SK at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
