THERESIA MARIA MUND April 6, 1926 - February 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at The Village of Taunton Mills LTC in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Karl and their son Karlheinz (Margaret). Caring mother of Jurgen (Diana), devoted Oma of Corrie (Scott), Lindsay (Daniel), Ashley (Patrick), D'arcy (Monica), and Katrina, and Great-Oma of Sophie, Colton, Olivia, Kinley, Brianna, Caden, Peyton, and Salem. The family would like to thank the staff at The Village of Taunton Mills, Whitby for their compassionate care during Theresia's stay. A Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or the Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020