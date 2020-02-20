You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030

Theresia Maria MUND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresia Maria MUND Obituary
THERESIA MARIA MUND April 6, 1926 - February 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at The Village of Taunton Mills LTC in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Karl and their son Karlheinz (Margaret). Caring mother of Jurgen (Diana), devoted Oma of Corrie (Scott), Lindsay (Daniel), Ashley (Patrick), D'arcy (Monica), and Katrina, and Great-Oma of Sophie, Colton, Olivia, Kinley, Brianna, Caden, Peyton, and Salem. The family would like to thank the staff at The Village of Taunton Mills, Whitby for their compassionate care during Theresia's stay. A Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or the Sick Kids Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -