THOMAS ANDREW McDOUGALL, Q.C. Peacefully before sunrise on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Ottawa. Cherished husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (née Panet); and his three children, Andrew (Andréa Marcotte), Martha Whitlock (Richard), and Simon (Annie-Lou St-Amant); his five grandchildren, Theodore, Ewan, and Morgana McDougall; and Zoe and Grace Whitlock; and his brothers, John Lorn (Jane) and Ian (Mary Futher). Predeceased by his parents: Thomas Frederick Kenny McDougall and Christina Pauline Stuart McDougall (née McNaughton). Co-founder of a preeminent national capital law firm of almost 50 years with many esteemed partners, friends and colleagues. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Ottawa Hospital and Hospice Care Ottawa May Court site would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019