Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Thomas Andrew MCDOUGALL Obituary
THOMAS ANDREW McDOUGALL, Q.C. Peacefully before sunrise on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Ottawa. Cherished husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (née Panet); and his three children, Andrew (Andréa Marcotte), Martha Whitlock (Richard), and Simon (Annie-Lou St-Amant); his five grandchildren, Theodore, Ewan, and Morgana McDougall; and Zoe and Grace Whitlock; and his brothers, John Lorn (Jane) and Ian (Mary Futher). Predeceased by his parents: Thomas Frederick Kenny McDougall and Christina Pauline Stuart McDougall (née McNaughton). Co-founder of a preeminent national capital law firm of almost 50 years with many esteemed partners, friends and colleagues. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Ottawa Hospital and Hospice Care Ottawa May Court site would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
