THOMAS ARTHUR ROGERS Thomas Arthur Rogers, 82 of Ottawa, Ontario freed peacefully from Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Montreal to Muriel and Jack Rogers, Tom attended Bishops College School and later McGill. Tom was a respected member of the Toronto financial community as a technical analyst and later a financial planner. He was active in his church and a baritone in the Timothy Eaton Memorial choir. Tom loved time with his dog, Jiminy, whether it was hiking or occasionally sharing an ice cream cone. Tom is survived by his son, John Rogers of San Diego, CA; daughter, Laura Gammage, son-in-law, Randy Gammage and grandson, Cole of Ottawa; predeceased by brother, John Victor Rogers of Calgary, Alberta. His family would like to express their gratitude for the attentive, personalized care Tom received at the Perley and Rideau Veteran's Health Centre (Assisted Living division) and later the Glebe Center (Long Term Care). A Memorial Service will be held at the Central Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O'Connor) on Sunday, November 10 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkinson Canada. We will remember Dad when the fall leaves turn, when dogs happily bark and when desserts are served. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
