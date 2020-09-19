You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Thomas BECKETT
1923 - 2020
THOMAS BECKETT Thomas Beckett, born in Toronto in 1923, passed away at the age of 96 on August 24, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. Tom is survived by his wife Pauline (nee Letheren); his children John, Peter, Roxanne, and Bruce; his grandchildren Devon and Paulina Stills, Scott, Colin and Emma Beckett and great-grandchildren Aurora and Keltie. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Arlene Letheren, nieces Barbara Moir, Holly, Laurie, and Penny Letheren and nephews Robert and David Pike, Jim and David Letheren. Private family memorial to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
