Thomas CAMP

THOMAS C. CAMP, Q.C. In his 90th year, on September 20, 2020, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec in 1931, son of Mary Jean Elder and David Manning Camp. Beloved husband of Sylvia (Ponder) Camp for 65 years. Father of David (Vilma), Geoffrey, Katherine, Peter (Christa). Grandfather of Tom and Nyssa (Todd), Sophie and Hugo; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn and Hailey. He was predeceased by his sister, Marylin (Camp) Pirie. Cremation has taken place, and burial will follow in Vermont at a later date. Special thank you to Dr. Cheek, Krista and the supportive staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and to Chris and other Oak Bay SeniorCare aides for their compassionate care.



