THOMAS WESLEY CAMPBELL February 2, 1946 - November 21, 2020 On November 21, 2020, Tom Campbell passed away peacefully at the Victoria General Hospital. He will be deeply missed. Tom was born and raised in Wallaceburg, Ontario. He loved sports of all kinds from a young age, and his early athletic highlights included winning the Ontario Pee-Wee Baseball Championship in 1958 and the Ontario AAA volleyball championship in 1964. Tom's fondest early memories though, were autumn retreats with his father, uncles and brothers at a duck-hunting shanty near Mitchell's Bay on Lake St. Clair, a property purchased by his father in the 1930s for $50 and a bottle of Canadian rye whiskey. As a teenager, Tom and his twin brother Al enjoyed the property with their Wallaceburg friends. Earlier this year, Tom was thrilled when his Uncle Doug's hand-carved duck decoys were featured in the esteemed journal Decoy Magazine, in an article recounting the escapades of the 'Campbell Men' at the Bay. On a cross-Canada hitchhiking trip after high school, Tom hitched a ride with the Chancellor of the newly-opened Simon Fraser University, who persuaded him to enroll when he reached the west coast. Romance led him back to Ontario to be near Janet, his hometown girlfriend. Tom later studied at McMaster University, graduated from Teachers College at Western University, and earned a Masters of Education in Counselling Psychology from Western University. Tom taught geography and gym, coached volleyball and basketball and was Head of Guidance at high schools in Mitchell and Stratford. As a high school counsellor, Tom took a 'student-centered' approach and embraced innovative ways to support students. He championed the students who fell between the cracks. He was a bedrock of support for countless young people. Tom was a rolling stone and lured his family to many interesting places: a farm outside Stratford, a cottage on Lake Huron, a mobile home in Florida, and a small cabin in the Gulf Islands of British Columbia, to name a few. Tom and Janet's retirement years have been spent on the west coast in a Dutch Colonial charmer in Victoria, a home he found on the internet and purchased sight unseen. His cabin on Mudge Island was a peaceful retreat where he tinkered away at cabin projects, watched Detroit Tigers games, played internet poker (until Janet found out and cut him off), and sat on the deck with a cigarette and his Springer Spaniels. Tom had a mischievous sense of humour and loved talking to people from all walks of life. He loved road trips, playing pool in dive bars, rum and coke, and his well-worn Detroit Tigers cap. He was a wonderful father to his three children and a devoted husband to his partner of 53 years, Janet, without whom he undoubtedly would never have left pool hall life in Wallaceburg. He is survived by Janet; his children Jeff, Bobby and Meg; daughters-in-law Dianna and Jun; grandchildren Ty, Jake, Zi, and Sophie; and family Peg, Rob, Angie, Alex, Justine and Michael. The family is grateful for the support of neighbours and friends Bob and Elizabeth June and Elizabeth and Richard Cane. The family extends our deep appreciation to Dr. Khorasani, Dr. Pereira and the 7th floor nursing staff at Victoria General Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store