THOMAS CLARKE WALLACE LITTLE Wallace passed away peacefully in his sleep early on March 5, 2020. He was 96. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Isabel; his sons, John (Carol), Tom (Pat), Robert (Linda), James (Linda); his grandchildren, Anna (Nao), Alexandra, James, Christopher, Katherine (Alex), Stephen, Alison (John), Derek, Peter, Danielle, Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Charles, Hannah, Max and Aaron. Born in Toronto on April 28, 1923, the first son of the late Charlotte Wallace and Dr. Oliver John Little, he attended St. Paul's School and North Toronto Collegiate before entering the University of Toronto. His studies were interrupted when he volunteered to serve his country. From 1942 - 1945, he served as a lieutenant initially with the Canadian Armoured Corps and then with the Canadian Intelligence Unit. After the war he completed his studies at the University of Toronto graduating with a BASc in Engineering Business. He had a long and successful career as a partner in Project Planning, a multi-disciplinary consulting firm engaged in projects worldwide. During the war, while stationed at Camp Borden, he met Isabel MacLean at a dance in her hometown of Alliston. They were married in 1949 and moved to a log cabin perched on the bank of the Humber River in Woodbridge. Moving later just down the street to a large property that had been part of the family farm, they raised four boys in an idyllic rural setting. In the summer of 1966, they purchased the Wyldewood cottage on Lake Muskoka and spent many happy years there with their children and grandchildren. Wallace was happiest fishing, sailing and playing euchre with his family there. Wallace valued family above all else. He was devoted to Isabel and their love affair was deep and enduring. He was the best example of what a father and husband should be. The family thanks the staff at The Briton House for their kindness and support for Dad and their continuing care for Mum. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. The funeral service will be at Christ Church Anglican, 8045 Islington Avenue, on Wednesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. A reception at The Country Club will follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020