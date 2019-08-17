You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thomas CROTHERS


1935 - 2019
Thomas CROTHERS Obituary
THOMAS CROTHERS 1935-2019 Tom passed away on July 31, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Anne Crothers (nee Collins, 2005). Tom was predeceased by his brother Robert Crothers and sister Margarette Houston, both in the summer of 2017. Tom will be greatly missed by his wonderful friend Valerie Lennox, whose companionship gave Tom much happiness in his final years. Tom will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, and many friends. In accordance with Tom's wishes, there was no visitation or service. For those who wish, donations to North York General Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com. Those who had the good fortune to know Tom will do well to remember the advice he gave and lived by: 'Enjoy life.'
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
