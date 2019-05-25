Resources More Obituaries for Thomas DALGLISH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas DALGLISH

Obituary Condolences Flowers THOMAS DALGLISH 'Roy' Roy, aged 91 died swiftly Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto. He was born November 14, 1927 in Toronto to Kenneth and Margaret Dalglish. The family moved to Montreal shortly thereafter. Brother to Robin Craig Dalglish and John Urquhart Dalglish (spouse Marnie), both deceased, he spent a happy childhood in NDG and Westmount where he attended Westmount High School. At McGill University, he completed an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering, which informed his curiosity and fueled the pragmatic versatility that he demonstrated throughout his life. His university years also centered on his courtship of his future wife whom he pursued with consistent determination. He married Pamela Haldenby on November 24, 1951 in Montreal, 10 days after his 24th birthday, a maturity request from his future father- in-law. As they left for their honeymoon. Roy vowed to look after Pam and absolutely did until the last hours of his life. Together Roy and Pam had three children: Peter (born 1958) Andrew (spouse Kathleen Corrigan) (born 1961) and Kate (born 1963). Their grandchildren are James, Elizabeth, Emily, William, Lucy and Sarah. Roy often fondly recalled that he only held three jobs in his life. The first was as a bellhop at the Manoir Richelieu which he felt gave him exposure to all kinds of humanity and formed the basis for his gregarious nature and ease with people. Next his early professional years were spent working for Courtaulds initially in Essex, UK and later in Cornwall, Ontario. To the end of his days he could tell you more about viscose rayon than anyone would ever want to know. The bulk of his career was spent managing retail operations for BP Canada (later Petro- Canada). His achievements included pioneering self-serve gas stations and growing BP Canada to be the second largest retail network in Ontario and Quebec. Along the way, BP gave away enough promotional glassware to circle the globe two and a half times. About his work he used to joke 'If it doesn't move paint it, if it does move give it a glass!' He retired in 1984 at 57 and never looked back. During this lengthy and happy time he indulged his many interests, mostly rooted in Knowlton, Quebec, where virtually all of his recreational life had been spent with friends and family. He sailed, carpentered, gardened, becoming Knowlton's 'Peony King,' and turned his considerably talented hands to a myriad of projects that always gave him pleasure and a sense of accomplishment. He frequently reflected on what a lucky and happy man he was. He is survived by his wife Pam who remains in the wonderful care of the staff at 147 Elder Street, and all of his children and grandchildren; the family that was the core of his life's focus. No immediate service will be held as Roy disliked funerals, but a gathering is planned for this summer in Knowlton, where so many halcyon years with family and friends were spent. Roy was one of the least self- conscious of men. He was rarely embarrassed, comfortable with his good fortune in life. His values were clear-cut and unwavering. He rarely apologized or lobbied for his opinions. While a crusty exterior could be the first impression, upon closer examination a warm, humorous and dear heart was at his very center. He was a genuinely nice man who reveled in looking after those he loved. It is difficult to delineate his impact on the lives he touched, but it is undeniable how he will be missed. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.