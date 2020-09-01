You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Thomas Domnick KENNY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS DOMNICK KENNYToronto, Canada, (formerly of Keoltown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Crimlin, Castlebar, Co Mayo) After bravely facing an eight year battle with cancer, Tom passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband to the late Laura; the loving and devoted father of Ena, Adrian, Nicholas, Celia, Trevor, Peter and Margot; brother of Mary, Nora, Anne, John, James, Rita and Patrick. Tom will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Esmé, Ronan, Henry and Autumn, and his partner Lauren, as well as his cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family near and far. Tom's family will never forget his friends, neighbours, and colleagues, whose unflagging love and support carried him through his illness and the years since Laura's passing. He will be remembered for being down to earth, for offering a helping hand to anyone in need, for his sense of humour and his love of storytelling. His belief in the importance of community was attested to by his volunteer work with the local hockey league and his involvement in the Irish community in Toronto and back at home in Ireland. The family wishes to thank his healthcare teams at Princess Margaret and Sunnybrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre: www.thepmcf.ca/Ways-to-Give/Honour-Someone-Special A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church. A live stream will be available online at www.blessed-trinity.click2stream.com We are so very grateful for the love and comfort of all Tom's friends, neighbours and family, and for making his life so full of happiness. Condolences can be made at www.catholic-cemeteries.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 31, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jim and Valerie McLoughlin
Friend
August 31, 2020
So very sad to hear of Tom's passing. He was such an interesting person to talk to and a great story teller. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to all the family.
Josephine Geraghty
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved