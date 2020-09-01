THOMAS DOMNICK KENNYToronto, Canada, (formerly of Keoltown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Crimlin, Castlebar, Co Mayo) After bravely facing an eight year battle with cancer, Tom passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband to the late Laura; the loving and devoted father of Ena, Adrian, Nicholas, Celia, Trevor, Peter and Margot; brother of Mary, Nora, Anne, John, James, Rita and Patrick. Tom will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Esmé, Ronan, Henry and Autumn, and his partner Lauren, as well as his cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family near and far. Tom's family will never forget his friends, neighbours, and colleagues, whose unflagging love and support carried him through his illness and the years since Laura's passing. He will be remembered for being down to earth, for offering a helping hand to anyone in need, for his sense of humour and his love of storytelling. His belief in the importance of community was attested to by his volunteer work with the local hockey league and his involvement in the Irish community in Toronto and back at home in Ireland. The family wishes to thank his healthcare teams at Princess Margaret and Sunnybrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre: www.thepmcf.ca/Ways-to-Give/Honour-Someone-Special
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic Church. A live stream will be available online at www.blessed-trinity.click2stream.com
We are so very grateful for the love and comfort of all Tom's friends, neighbours and family, and for making his life so full of happiness. Condolences can be made at www.catholic-cemeteries.com