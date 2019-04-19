You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
at 6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
at 6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Grove United Church
43 Forest Grove Drive
North York, ON
THOMAS DONALD SMYTH (August 15, 1926 - April 12, 2019) (Retired President, CEO and Chairman, HJ Heinz Company of Canada Ltd) Passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Tom was born and raised on a farm in Trochu, Alberta, son of Tom and Margaret Smyth. He joined Heinz in 1946 and worked in several positions in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Leamington before coming to Toronto in 1969, where he retired as the CEO and chair of Heinz in 1995. He was passionate about agriculture and the food industry. Tom chaired several related organizations - the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario, the Food and Consumers Products Manufacturers of Canada, and the National Institute of Nutrition. He also served on the boards of the Food Institute of Canada, the Food Advisory committee for the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, the Agricultural Adaptation Council, Versacold Corporation, Griffith Laboratories, the University of Windsor and the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Tom never lost his love of farming (shared with his son Dave), owning Saugeen Acres, a purebred Simmental cattle farm in Alberta. He was always physically active, participating in a wide variety of sports. He was a lifelong active member of the United Church of Canada. Tom was by predeceased by his brothers, John and Eldon (Mae); and son-in-law, Blair McCulligh. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; brother, Tim (Shirley); sister-in-law, Mic (Smyth) King; brother-in-law, Jim (Shannon) Carphin; children, Laurie McCulligh, Dave (Jane) Smyth; grandchildren, Brendan and Maureen McCulligh and Jessie and Keady Smyth. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 22nd from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home at 6150 Yonge Street, North York, Ontario and funeral service will be held at Forest Grove United Church, 43 Forest Grove Drive, North York, Ontario on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
