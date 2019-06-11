THE HONOURABLE THOMAS E. QUINLAN Surrounded by the love of his family, Tom passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 86 in St. Catharines. Beloved husband of 60 years to Jane. Cherished father to Kelley Hindrichs (Michael), Colleen Quinlan (Jeff), and Paul Quinlan (Julie). Much loved Papa to grandchildren, Carly Machasic (Tom), Bobby and Katy Osadetz, Tom and Rebecca Hindrichs (Benson), Anna and John Quinlan; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Machasic. He will be sadly missed by his brother, Lou Quinlan and sister-in-law, Marilyn. Predeceased by his parents, Albin and Geraldine Quinlan and siblings, Catherine Daly, Joanne Shea and John Quinlan. Tom was born in St. Catharines and was an avid athlete, playing football and basketball in high school and spending summers lifeguarding. One university was not enough for Tom; he tried his hand at engineering at Queen's University but quickly found it was not his forté. In 1955 he graduated from Western University and found his true calling in the law. Subsequently, he graduated from Osgood Hall and was called to the bar in 1959. Tom began his law career with the firm Coy, Quinlan, Barch and Brooks. He was elected to the local city council in 1965 and was politically active in the Liberal Party. In 1977, he was appointed to the Superior Court in Milton, Ontario where he proudly served as a federal judge for two decades. In retirement he travelled across Canada as a judge with the Pension Appeals Board until 2009. Tom was an enthusiastic member of the St. Catharines community, serving on the hospital board for many years. He took pleasure in peaceful mornings canoeing at the cottage on Otter Lake, puttering in the garden or playing a round of golf. He displayed his creative skills through woodworking and stained glass, leaving behind many beautiful pieces for others to enjoy. Tom had a terrific sense of humour and a quick wit, never missing a chance to get a laugh. He was an exemplary role model of faith, humility, kindness and integrity. Tom was much loved and will be greatly missed. In accordance with Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St, St. Catharines for visitation on Friday, June 14 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Julia Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Autism Society of Ontario (Niagara) or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2019