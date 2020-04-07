You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Thomas JOHNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward JOHNS

Thomas Edward JOHNS Obituary
DR. THOMAS EDWARD JOHNS LDS. FDS. RCS (Eng.) It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Thomas Edward Johns announces his passing on April 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Liverpool, England on November 9, 1926, Tom was an accomplished dentist who moved his family to Bermuda in 1970 and ultimately to Canada where he established a successful practice in North Bay, Ontario for some twenty years, finally spending retirement between England, Spain and Canada. In his earlier years, Tom loved to paint landscapes and portraits and enjoyed writing poetry, much of it very witty indeed. A decidedly charming and wickedly funny person, Tom was delightful company no matter the venue or circumstance. He will be remembered with enormous affection by his four sons and their wives, Robert (Elaine), Norman (Monica), Donald (Diane) and David (Daphne); his five grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Derek, Alex and Trevor; as well as his great-grandchildren, Jack and Annabelle. Tom was predeceased by Grace, his loving wife of 63 years and his brother, Ernie and his wife, Phyllis. The Johns Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Wellesley Central Place Rekai Centre for their wonderful care in the final year of Tom's life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
