THOMAS EDWARD LANE 'Tom' Ph.D., P.Geo. Tom passed away peacefully in Toronto on March 18, 2019 in the presence of his sister, brother-in- law and friends after a short, val iant battle with leukemia. Recent ly retired from a life dedicated to the application of science and technology to mining explora tion, Tom had a passion for and encyclopedic knowledge of all things natural, especially birds. Tom is survived by his sisters (spouse),: Elinor Warren (Richard), Newtown Square, PA; Constance Nissley (Peter), Seattle, WA; Pris cilla Lane (Joji Kappes), Portland, OR; nieces and nephews, Peter Warren, Virginia Carr, David War ren, Jim Warren, Tom Nissley, Eli nor Nissley, Jing Kappes. Cremation has occurred and the family will celebrate his life pri vately. A session at the May annu al meeting of the Geological Association of Canada will honour Tom's contributions to the Cana dian geological community. Friends may post condolences and share their memories of Tom at www.mountpleasant group.com. Donations in his ho nour may be directed to charitable organizations that promote science and our under standing of the natural world. Or go birding (or any other reason to take a hike in nature)! Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019