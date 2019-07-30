|
THOMAS EDWARD REED Was born November 12, 1923, in Gadsden, Alabama. He passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, in Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, Ontario, at age 95. Ed was the only child of Kathleen Goulden. He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Maria Teresa (Tere) Reed-Zenzes, his sons Thomas, of Toronto, and Christopher (Laverna), of California. Ed grew up in San Diego. He loved southern California, and took to the sea as an enthusiastic surfer and observer of sea life. Ed studied at the California Institute of Technology, and did his doctoral research at the University of London. He subsequently pursued research at the University of Michigan, and in 1964 accepted a position at the University of Toronto, which remained his academic base until retirement. He had an abiding interest in anthropology, which was a complement to his research in human genetics. Thus his appointment at the University of Toronto was a joint one, between the Departments of Anthropology and Zoology. One of his other passions was travel, and this he did a great deal. He conducted research in a number of countries, travelled for pleasure, and also attended conferences in interesting places. One such conference was life changing for Ed. He first met his wife Tere in Leningrad at the International Congress of Human Genetics. He adored Tere, who also shared many of his interests, and they pursued these together, at home and on trips around the world, carefully planned by Ed. His friends considered Ed to be a person of moderation in all things. As he liked to say, including moderation itself. He had a quiet, dry sense of humour. He could be a little mischievous, but always polite and respectful. He was an avid reader, particularly of The New York Times and The New Yorker, and was known for his incredible memory. He was a fount of information on many subjects, especially in the sciences. With Ed around 'Googling it' was often not necessary. He had a joy of life, which included appreciation of fine food, a special affinity for interesting beers, enjoyment of fine art, and a passion for science. He will be greatly missed by Tere, Tom and Chris, and by those good friends who saw him through this final chapter of his life.
