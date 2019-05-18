Resources More Obituaries for Thomas KINGSMILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Frederick KINGSMILL

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers THOMAS FREDERICK KINGSMILL 'Fred' December 18, 1928 - May 12, 2019 Peacefully, in his 91st year, Fred passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Clarissa 'Claire' (née Barker); son Timothy (Laurie); daughter Anne (Craig) who provided excellent care in his final weeks; grandchildren Ryan Knoll, Glynn Smith, and Emily Kingsmill; great-grandchildren Jayden and Hazel; and nieces and nephews and their families. Fred is predeceased by his father George Frederick Kingsmill, his mother Netta May Kingsmill (née Nixon), and his sisters Netta Brandon and Doris Hoskins. Fred was a proud graduate of the class of '51 at Ontario Agricultural College and he was a founding member of the first board at the University of Guelph. He was the President of Kingsmill's for 33 years, having been the fourth generation to own and operate the historic department store in downtown London. He was a Mason with an honorary 33rd degree-the highest honour bestowed by the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite. Fred received numerous awards over the years, most notably the William Mercer Wilson Medal in 1988, the Ontario Citizenship Award in 1991, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. He was inducted into the London Business Hall of Fame in 1999. He was on the Huron College board of directors for many years, a hard-working member of the Kiwanis Club of London, and played a key role in the creation of University Hospital-now London Health Sciences Centre-as a member of the London Health Association. He further involved himself in civic affairs through the Red Cross, the Western Fair, the Canadian Club of London, and the Covent Garden Market, among many other organizations. Fred was a farmer, a businessman, a philanthropist, and a true gentleman in every sense of the word. He was humble, generous, soft-spoken, and selfless. He sought no recognition for his work; he performed kind deeds quietly and often. Two of his favourite sayings were "be of good cheer" and 'do well, doubt not." Fred will be remembered as a good listener, perpetually cheerful, and a truly remarkable man. The family wishes to thank everyone who made it possible for Fred to spend his final days at home. The funeral service was held on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Private family interment in Woodland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, sympathy would be best expressed through donations to the London Consistory Club or the London Scottish Rite Learning Centre. Online condolences can be expressed at www.loganfh.ca A tree will be planted, by the Logan Funeral Home, as a living memorial to Fred Kingsmill Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries