THOMAS G. MACMILLAN Tom died October 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after living with cancer for nine resilient years. He leaves his wife of 35 years Sandra Mills MacMillan, daughter Heather Brown (Doyle) and stepdaughters Jalynn Bosley and Kelley Fitzpatrick (David). Greatly missed by brother Bruce MacMillan (Sylvia) and sister Anne Cogdon (Vince Marsh). He loved his grandchildren Kieran and Quinn Fitzpatrick, Charlotte, Jacob and Oliver Brown. Tom packed a great deal into his 73 years and touched many lives. Born in Timmins and raised in Iroquois Falls, he was proud of his Northern Ontario heritage. His career path took him through Abitibi Paper Company, Uniroyal, Participaction, Office of the Treasurer of Ontario, Sun Media and Advance Planning and Communications. The last 21 years were spent in public relations with a wide and interesting variety of clients. He mentored many young people along the way and delighted in their achievements. He loved politics and was one of the original advance men in provincial and federal politics. He was given the Albany Club Honours award in 2018 and was a Past President of the club. He served on the board of trustees of CAMH and was a Director of Ontario Place. Tom was especially creative with a wonderful sense of humour. He was a willing Master of Ceremonies at any number of events and enjoyed making people laugh. He played enthusiastic but underwhelming golf at the Toronto Hunt and spent many happy hours with Sandy and his family at their cottage in the Kawarthas. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bernie Gosevitz and the wonderful caring teams at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto General Hospital, the Kensington Hospice and supportive family and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 15th at Our Lady of Lourdes, 520 Sherbourne St. at 1:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life. If you wish, donations may be made to CAMH's Gifts of Light program or Kensington Hospice.
