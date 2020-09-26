THOMAS GEORGE RICKETTS 85, of Scarborough, Ontario. Dr. Tom Ricketts, MD, FRCP(C), is now at peace, after having passed away in the early morning hours of September 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Tom Ricketts was born on May 22, 1935, in St. John's, NL, the son of Thomas (Tommy) Ricketts, VC, and Edna May (Edwards) Ricketts. He was predeceased by his sister Dolda Lorraine Clarke. Left to mourn, but carry on, are his loving wife of over 61 years Janice J (Hunter) Ricketts, his five children, Catherine E., Thomas Y., George A., John D., and Carolyn V., and his eleven grandchildren. After growing up in St. John's, and graduating from Bishop Feild College at the age of sixteen, Dr. Ricketts studied medicine at Dalhousie University in Halifax, NS, where he met his future life partner Janice. Upon graduation in 1958, he returned to Newfoundland to practice medicine, first at the Bonne Bay Cottage Hospital, where he began married life with his new bride, and then in central Newfoundland where he established his family medicine practice in Grand Falls and area. In 1970, Dr. Ricketts made the decision to specialize in radiology; he relocated his young family from Newfoundland to Toronto, and settled in Guildwood Village. After he passed his board exams in 1974, Dr. Ricketts started work as a radiologist at the Scarborough General Hospital, where he remained until his retirement in 2003. In his free-time, Tom was an avid Maple Leafs fan, and also enjoyed watching the Blue Jays. He was a keen supporter of public broadcasting; as he whiled away his days puttering, CBC radio was invariably playing in the background. Tom found relaxation in spending afternoons and evenings with Janice at the symphony, the opera, or the Mirvish Theatre. He enjoyed tinkering, loved a good story, commonly recounted alongside a spirited game of bridge, and found comfort in the company of family, and his few close friends. Tom led a quiet, contemplative life, but thrived on rigorous banter at the dinner table, or underneath the stars while seated at his perch on the front step. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew deep down that his gruff manner concealed a kind, caring and generous heart. Cremation was arranged through McDougall and Brown Funeral Home. A small family service and burial was held Friday afternoon, September 25, at St. Margaret in the Pines Cemetery. Deep appreciation is extended to all involved in the tireless care of Tom through his last few years. Those wishing to recognize Tom's life with a charitable donation are invited to contribute to a charity of their choosing.



