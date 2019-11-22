|
THOMAS GILES HEINTZMAN O.C., Q.C., LLD (Hon.) 1941 - 2019 Thomas Giles Heintzman died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and two sons as morning was breaking on October 24, 2019. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his lifelong dear friend and wife Mary Jane, his sons Tom and Andrew, daughters-in-law Martha McCall and Roz (Evans) Heintzman, his adored grandchildren, Molly, Theodore, Luke and Sloan, and his brother Ralph. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and George Heintzman and his older brother George. Tom grew up in Toronto and attended Upper Canada College. He received his university education at Harvard University, the University of London and Osgoode Hall Law School. He joined McCarthy & McCarthy (now McCarthy Tétrault) in 1967, where he practiced litigation for the next 44 years. He acted as counsel in courts across Canada including numerous appearances before the Supreme Court of Canada. In 2012, Tom retired from McCarthy Tétrault and joined Arbitration Place where he enjoyed a second career as a mediator and arbitrator. Tom believed strongly in the role of the justice system in society, and he spent considerable time giving back to the profession. He was president of both the Ontario Bar Association (1989-1990) and the Canadian Bar Association (1994-1995). He was a bencher of the Law Society of Upper Canada between 2003 and 2011. He was an adjunct professor at Osgoode Hall, University of Toronto and Western law schools. For the past 15 years he was the author of Heintzman & Goldsmith on Canadian Building Contracts, an annual publication, which has been cited in many judicial decisions. In recognition of his advocacy and contributions to the legal profession, Tom received numerous awards and recognitions, including being appointed Queen's Counsel in 1980 and receiving the Ontario Bar Association Award for Excellence in Civil Litigation in 2008 and the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. Tom was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1998 and was presented a Doctor of Laws degree by the Law Society of Upper Canada in 2017. With his boundless energy, Tom was also actively involved in community organizations including as a director of the National Youth Orchestra of Canada, Trustee of the Canadian Outward Bound Wilderness School, Chairman of the Upper Canada College Association and Foundation, Governor of Upper Canada College, and President of the Harvard Club of Toronto. He was a founding counsellor of Camp Ooch, where he volunteered for ten summers. Tom had many passions and interests. He was a voracious reader, who loved to discuss books of all topics with anyone who was interested. He was also a lover of music and played many instruments, regaling friends late at night at Bar Association meetings, under the stars by a campfire, or as a dinner party drew to a close. Tom loved the outdoors and was never happier than when walking his paths and tending his property in Hockley Valley amongst his friends, the trees. Tom was a proud and dedicated Canadian, and in particular identified deeply with the francophone history and music of Canada. In the latter part of Tom's life, he became an active member of the First Unitarian Congregation of Toronto, where he explored the big questions of spiritual life. Tom's abiding love for his family was legendary, and he took a constant interest in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He was a perennial presence on the sidelines of sporting matches and in the front row for their musical concerts. Tom had a passion for life and for those around him that was unparalleled and left everyone in his presence changed for the better. Tom was especially grateful for the wonderful medical care he received over the past four years at Sunnybrook, Princess Margaret, and Mount Sinai Hospitals and from the Temmy Latner palliative care team of superb nurses and doctors, far too many extraordinary professionals to name. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at Upper Canada College, Laidlaw Hall, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, you might consider supporting a young person by donating to one of the following charities: The National Youth Orchestra of Canada Dixon Hall Music School Peacebuilders International (Canada) Pathways to Education
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019