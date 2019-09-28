You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thomas Graham WILLCOCK


1933 - 2019
Thomas Graham WILLCOCK Obituary
THOMAS GRAHAM WILLCOCK (Tom) February 11, 1933 - September 21, 2019 Tom was one of a kind and made his own rules through life. He was born in Newfoundland and his family moved to Montreal when he was six months old. For the last 35 years Tom lived in Barrie, ON. He was a visionary in the Canadian rural property business. He successfully operated Dignam Land, Torus Country Lands, and Canadian Country Properties for several decades. He was the last of his generation, being predeceased by his parents and four brothers and sisters. He will be missed by his wife, Lee Willcock; their children and grandchildren; and by his neighbours in Barrie, ON and Cape George, NS. Memorial donations may be directed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, ON.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
