You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HESLIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. HESLIP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. HESLIP In Memoriam
THOMAS H. HESLIP Two years ago on February 6, 2018, Thomas H. Heslip of Burlington, passed away. His kindness, generosity and positive influence on so many will be his legacy. Tom is remembered and sorely missed by his family, friends and those who knew him from his academic, sports and business background. Tom would believe in the words found in a recent song, 'Even though I'm leaving, I ain't goin' nowhere.' Tom will always be in our minds and hearts. May he forever rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -