|
|
THOMAS H. HESLIP Two years ago on February 6, 2018, Thomas H. Heslip of Burlington, passed away. His kindness, generosity and positive influence on so many will be his legacy. Tom is remembered and sorely missed by his family, friends and those who knew him from his academic, sports and business background. Tom would believe in the words found in a recent song, 'Even though I'm leaving, I ain't goin' nowhere.' Tom will always be in our minds and hearts. May he forever rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020