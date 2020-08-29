DR. THOMAS KENNETH GOODHAND, BSc, MD, FRCS, FACS July 14, 1926- August 17, 2020 He loved airplanes, peanut butter, sports, and his family, not necessarily in that order but all with the same great enthusiasm and joy. He was one of the first licensed pediatric surgeons in Manitoba, enjoying a rewarding career at three Winnipeg hospitals for almost 50 years at the Abbott Clinic. He was up for any adventure, twice crossing the Atlantic in small aircraft - in his own Cessna 182 with brother-in- law Dennis Ringstrom as part of an epic air rally from New York to Paris; and later in his grandson's Cessna 310 to golf the Old Course in Scotland. Fiercely loved and admired by his family - Joyce, Lois (Fred Burch), Margo (Glenn Cheater), Linnea (Dale Beaudry), 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, brother Bill - Tom was predeceased by Loreen, his wife of 64 years, their son Bruce, granddaughters Katie and Rachel Burch, brother Cameron and parents Bruce and Ruth Goodhand. He was born and raised in Dauphin, MB and practiced as a GP in Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie before qualifying as a general and then pediatric surgeon. When he got his pilot's licence in his 40s, he combined both passions as a 'flying doctor' for 18 years, providing weekly surgical consultations in Deloraine, Baldur, Gimli, Gypsumville and Virden. He presented papers at medical conferences all over the world, and made friends wherever he went. A natural athlete, he skied in Yugoslavia, climbed in Chichen Itza, sailed across Lake Winnipeg and skated the Red River trail into his late 80s. But curling and golf were his favourites. He played both this year, shooting his age in July shortly after turning 94. Competitive but fair; fearless, fun-loving and unflappable; his grace, courage and carpe- diem mantra inspired us all. Seize the day. A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dauphin and District Foundation or the charity of your choice.



