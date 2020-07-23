|
THOMAS MICHAEL BARBER81, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Mike leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Jane, his three children, Mark (Cynthia), Christy (Richard) and Ryan (Sally), his six (soon to be seven) grandchildren, John, Nicholas, Sophie, Tyler, Madison and Ella, and his two sisters, Jill and Carrie. Mike was born in Toronto on November 8, 1938 and graduated from Upper Canada College in 1958. He was a gifted high school athlete, excelling in track, hockey and football. In his adult years, he was an avid golfer, squash player and skier. Mike had a highly successful business career that spanned several decades - he was President of Stoodleigh Mariner Ltd. and later founded and was President of Corporate Caterers Ltd. He also gave a significant amount of time back to his community, serving as President of the York Mills Valley Association and on the Boards of UCC, Havergal College, the Granite Club and Rosedale Golf Club. Mike had boundless intellectual curiosity - he loved to travel and explore new places, learn about "the latest" and engage - anyone who would listen - in wide ranging conversations! He also loved driving his trusty Frisky Lady boat on the open waters of Georgian Bay, picnicking amongst the shoals and chasing the perfect sunset. But most of all, Mike loved to spend time with his many, many friends as well as his family. We will miss you Dad. Thank you to all of the dedicated staff at The Teddington who gave Mike so much loving care over the past six and a half years. Due to Covid concerns, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Aphasia Institute at www.aphasia.ca/donate/in-memory or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2020