You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Millman HOLDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Millman HOLDEN Obituary
THOMAS MILLMAN HOLDEN, Q.C. In his 96th year, Thomas Millman Holden passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Maude; his siblings, Helen, Jack, and Phyllis; and his former wife, Georgina, mother of his children, Leslie (Richard), Ronald (Cynthia), and Timothy (Ann). He is survived by his wife, Rita, and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During World War II, Tom served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Navy on the Bangor-class minesweeper, HMCS Gananoque. Educated at Appleby College, Victoria University, and Osgoode Hall, Tom moved to Oakville in the early 1950s where he practiced law for many years and raised his young family. During that time, he was an active member of the Rotary Club, the Probus Club, and served as president of the Oakville YMCA. Summers were spent at Shanty Bay, outside of Barrie, sailing and waterskiing on Kempenfelt Bay during the day and playing bridge and billiards in the evening. After a long, happy marriage to Georgina, Tom was widowed. He subsequently married Rita and they spent more than twenty blessed years together. Tom was known to enjoy traveling and reading, particularly historical and maritime themes. The family is grateful to the staff of Delmanor and the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital whose dedication and commitment added to Tom's health and happiness over the past few years. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9th at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. in Oakville.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now