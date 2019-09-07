|
|
THOMAS MILLMAN HOLDEN, Q.C. In his 96th year, Thomas Millman Holden passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Maude; his siblings, Helen, Jack, and Phyllis; and his former wife, Georgina, mother of his children, Leslie (Richard), Ronald (Cynthia), and Timothy (Ann). He is survived by his wife, Rita, and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During World War II, Tom served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Navy on the Bangor-class minesweeper, HMCS Gananoque. Educated at Appleby College, Victoria University, and Osgoode Hall, Tom moved to Oakville in the early 1950s where he practiced law for many years and raised his young family. During that time, he was an active member of the Rotary Club, the Probus Club, and served as president of the Oakville YMCA. Summers were spent at Shanty Bay, outside of Barrie, sailing and waterskiing on Kempenfelt Bay during the day and playing bridge and billiards in the evening. After a long, happy marriage to Georgina, Tom was widowed. He subsequently married Rita and they spent more than twenty blessed years together. Tom was known to enjoy traveling and reading, particularly historical and maritime themes. The family is grateful to the staff of Delmanor and the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital whose dedication and commitment added to Tom's health and happiness over the past few years. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9th at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. in Oakville.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019