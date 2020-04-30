You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Thomas Norman HALL


1930 - 2020
THOMAS NORMAN HALL Thomas Norman Hall, 89, of Montreal, died April 24, 2020. Born September 25, 1930, to Tom and May Hall in Montreal, QC. Norman graduated from Dalhousie University in Halifax, NS, where he also served in the Navy. He received his MBA from The University of Western Ontario - Ivey Business School (Class President). Beloved husband of Ethel W. Smith (D-August 24, 2013) and father of Stephen, Mitchell (Kelly) and Duncan (Stefani). Granddad (Doodaddy) of Tyler, Chelsea, Lyndsay, Meaghan, Duncan (Yulia) and Madison (Jackson). Great granddad of Duncan and Ustinia. Also survived by brothers, Robert, Thomas and Richard and sister, Marguerite (Sarrazin). Norm spent his entire career working in the shipping business, an industry in which he was a respected leader. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Norm was the life of the party and loved music (especially Neil Diamond). He was always the first on the dance-floor and last to leave. He had a great sense of humor, which he retained until the end. Norm enjoyed summer vacations at the beach with his extended family. He loved his home on Moncrieff Road in TMR, where one of his favorite pastimes was watching a good thunderstorm from his back deck. The family extends their sincere thanks to his doctor, Dr. Jacques- Philippe Faucher, and the compassionate and loving staff at Sunrise DDO for their wonderful care during his residency. The Hall boys would also like to thank their Uncle Richard Hall for being by his brother's side until the end. A private interment will take place in Montreal in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norm's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be received at www.kanefetterly.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2020
