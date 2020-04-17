|
THOMAS PATRICK FLYNN July 23, 1945 - April 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully with his wife, Faye Dawson-Flynn by his side. He will be forever missed by Faye, who he met on a blind date that lasted 40 years. Tom will be forever cherished by his girls, Shelby and Stacy (Adam Shier), whom he adored. He will be dearly missed by his sister, Aileen (Rudy) Bader; sisters-in-law, Georgina Flynn and Ellen (Jim) Hope; nieces, and nephew; as well as his daughter, Jillian (Eric) Davis; and granddaughter, Natalie in Scotland. Tom was predeceased by his brothers, Jack (May) and Ronnie Flynn. Tom was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated to Canada September 8, 1965 with $87 in his pocket and big dreams. He first worked in the insulation industry and later became President of State Electric and finally VP and Director of Bracknell Corporation. Tom was a loving family man, and a gentleman, first and foremost. He will be sorely missed by his friends at Mississauga Golf & Country Club's Brydson Room. He was also a former member of Beach Grove Golf & Country Club (Windsor) and St. George's Golf and Country Club. A celebration of life will be held for Tom at a later date when those who loved him can gather together and raise a glass. Donations may be made to the in Tom's name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020