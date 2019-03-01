|
THOMAS WS POPE April 13, 1930 - February 20, 2019 Tom passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He will be missed and is survived by his second wife Sonia Pope (née Azcarraga) and five children from his first marriage to Wendy Pope (née Durban): Brad (Donna), Darlene (Murray), Brent (Donna), Burt (Helen) and Shelley (Craig). Missing Tom as well are his 12 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren.To send condolences visit https:// www.dignitymemorial.com/ en-ca/obituaries. Funeral service and reception will be held from 11a.m. - 2 p.m., April 6, 2019 at St. Matthew's Parish, Surrey, BC.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019