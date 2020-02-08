|
THOMAS RAVEN COMERY September 10, 1928 - January 9, 2020 Dad finally got the courage to meet his Maker. His last few years were far from fun and he had been waiting/wanting to go. He is now reunited with our Mom, Elaine Fitzpatrick and his kid brother, Bill. Left to pray for him are: we five daughters Anne, Kathy, Carol, Scoobers and Susan; three sons-in-law Grant Wickes, Andrew Le Feuvre, Brian Grant; eight grandchildren, Eric (Laura Macdonald) and Caitlin (Kyle Lloyd) Wickes, Christine and Adam Gallant, Jackie and Matts Le Feuvre, Erin and Archie Grant; his brother Bill's wife, Terry Comery and their children, John, Frank and Susan (and their families); and 13 Fitzpatrick nieces and nephews. Dad was a unique person. His childhood was difficult with little money and absentee parents. He became a high school dropout. Dad said that it was a miracle, that a pious Catholic man, a long time bachelor who was widowed on his wedding day, took the two Comery boys in and raised them. Their Mother agreed to this. Dad then went back to high school. He also finished University and then law school at Osgoode. He converted to Catholicism at 21. He had 3 employments; lawyer, President of Chateau Gai Wines, and real estate agent. Our parents bought a farm in Erin in 1969 and they lived there until 2008. Dad said "it saved his life." He was a pilot and owned a glider and a biplane. He was a painter and painted many pieces "after Monet" and other impressionists. He was a photographer and had a darkroom. He read voraciously. His political views were strong although not always popular. Everything he did, he was good at. He often had an acerbic tongue and could put the devil in his place. He was incredibly smart and funny. He never planned a day in his life. He knew something about everything and generally what he knew was correct. As Dad often said in the last few years, "What a life!' As a family we have celebrated his amazing life with mass and cremation and just being together.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020