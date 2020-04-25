|
|
THE HONOURABLE THOMAS REID BRAIDWOOD Tom passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home. Tom is survived by his wife Phyllis, sister Violet, son Tom (Beth), daughter Kim (Chris), and son Mark (Panny) and his 7 grandchildren Tommy, Jessy, Luke, Sara, Alexandra, Amelia and Maxine. He was predeceased by his wife Anne (nee Johnson, 2001). Angelo Branca, QC., friend of the family, encouraged Tom to pursue law. His high school principal said, 'don't waste your parents' money.' Tom was called to the bar in 1957. After practicing as Angelo's junior, he took over the firm when Angelo went to the bench. Tom conducted 26 trials in the first year. The firm became Braidwood, Nuttall, Mackenzie where Tom mentored lawyers throughout his career. Tom was known as a top criminal lawyer, who also litigated almost every area of law. He appeared before the Supreme Court of Canada 9 times. Tom earned a QC, was elected a Bencher, then appointed a Life Bencher. He was a judge in the BC Supreme Court, and later the Court of Appeal. After retiring, he oversaw various hearings, most notably the Dziekanski (Taser) Inquiry. Tom was a great adventurer, traveller, skier, and an expert mariner. Tom and Anne christened their boat the 'Mutineer": a 'mutiny from the office'. The family spent weekends together, sailing or skiing. He often raced locally, and twice to Maui returning once with the family. The family regularly skiied weekends in Whistler, from the 60's to 2000. He often appeared in trials the following week. Tom married Phyllis. They had a wonderful loving marriage, travelling the world, completing the Great Loop, and running the Mutnieer to date. Tom was loved and respected by family, friends and collegues. He often toasted 'To the best family in the world' with a big smile. A celebration of the life will take place at the West Van Yacht Club in the near future.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020