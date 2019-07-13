You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
THOMAS S. BASE Of Coral Springs, FL son of Gerald and Joan Base was born 15 October 1948 and died on July 7, 2019. He is survived by his partner Gary Snow, sister Jennifer Mellalieu, Lindy (deceased), brothers John (Casey) and Rick (Debbie deceased) and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom graduated in 1974 with an MBA from Queens University, retired from a successful career as an automobile executive and a dedicated human rights activist and currently President of his HOA. Most of all he was a lover of dogs and cats, great cook and an avid orchid aficionado. Tommy will be remembered at a 'Celebration of Life' being planned at the Dauer Classic Car Museum in the City of Sunrise, FL on August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
