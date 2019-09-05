|
THOMAS SINCLAIR MILNE With deepest love we announce the passing of Thomas Sinclair Milne on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, ON. Tommy is survived by his wife Sheila, daughters Deirdre (Lionel), Heather (Joe), son Ian (Taia), and grandchildren Alexander, Andrew and Madeleine. Friends and family are invited to a Service and Reception on Saturday, September 14th at 11:30 a.m. at Knox Church, 89 Dunn St. Oakville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Carpenter Hospice in Burlington or Knox Church in Oakville.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019