THOMAS STUART BARTON August 18, 1941 - June 21, 2020 Tom had a love of adventure and life. Born in Toronto, he grew up in Orillia with his twin brother Peter (London), brother Bruce (Maberly), and sister Joyce (Keremeos) and his parents Frederick and Lucile (Squish) Barton (nee Graham). Tom graduated from ODCVI in 1959. He went on to make many lifelong friends at UWO (BA 1963) and Osgoode Hall Law School (LLB 1967). Following his articles in Toronto, Tom's legal career began in general practice in Barrie. He moved to Ottawa to join the Department of Justice, and later served as Senior VP and General Counsel for Farm Credit Corporation. In 1990 he was appointed Federal Queen's Counsel. He returned to private practice, providing legal services to a number of Crown Corporations, before his appointment as Chair of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal. He retired in 2009. Born with mischief in his eyes, Tom loved the outdoors and played many sports including hockey, basketball, skiing, windsurfing, tennis and sailing. He played piano and loved Oscar Peterson. He was a lifelong cottager on Georgian Bay, where he will be fondly remembered by his extended family as a prankster, teller of tall tales, and lover of good parties. Having moved to Lanark County on his retirement, where he lived until he died, he kept close ties with his friends in Ottawa and elsewhere, making trips to the city for bridge nights. Tom was predeceased by his wife Jean (nee Smith), and will be missed by his companion and confidante Jane Williamson (Maberly), daughter Alice (Toronto), son Douglas, daughter-in-law, Davis and granddaughter Natalie (Kingston). There will be no service. As a volunteer driver for the , Tom would have appreciated any donations to them or to a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020