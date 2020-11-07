THURZA GWENDOLYN (GWEN) JAMES Thurza Gwendolyn (Gwen) James, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving husband, Eben (Snook); son, Eben Jr.; daughter-in-law, Katherine (Kitty); granddaughters, Abigail (Abbey) and, in spirit, Alyson (Ally) on October 28, 2020. Born in 1927 in Peterborough, Ontario, Gwen was the second child of George Everett Mayne and Eva Jane Harris. Gwen grew up in Agincourt, Ontario, with her brother, Jack. Gwen embraced life passionately with family as the center core. Growing up in the depression, Gwen understood the challenges of difficult times, the value of hard work and the importance of always working on becoming the best person one could be. In 1951, Gwen's budding business career was interrupted by the sudden death of her mother, requiring her to join her father, a Vice-President with the Canadian Pacific Railway, at his successive posts in Calgary, Toronto and Winnipeg. During this time, Gwen honed her skills in the art of elegant entertaining. Gwen loved to entertain, whether a casual picnic at the James' dock or a formal dinner. Gwen had a knack for creating a warm, gracious environment that welcomed people into the James' home, particularly at Christmas, a tradition the family perpetuated for 63 years. Family was everything to Gwen. Her loving partnership with Snook commenced in 1951 when they met on Eben's boat, Cassawappy I, at Presqu'ile Point for an ice cream. Their relationship blossomed in the years to come and they were married at St Timothy's Church, Agincourt, in August 1957. The newlyweds set up home in Trenton, Ontario, Eben's hometown and the location of his family's business, Trenton Cold Storage (TCS). In their journey together, over the next 63 years, Gwen and Snook raised their son Eben Jr., built a family life filled with love and traditions and worked, along with Snook's brother Babe until his retirement, to expand TCS. Gwen's love of family is reflected throughout the rooms that she lovingly decorated at Graystones, the family home. Gwen created rooms that radiated warmth and comfort while providing places for lively family discussions, opportunities to make things better, and solving life's challenges for Snook, Eben Jr. and granddaughters, Abbey and Ally. Graystones was the cornerstone and heart of Gwen's life. Gwen built relationships within her immediate family, her extended family, within TCS, and her global circle of friends. She was both interesting and interested in what you had to say. Gwen invited people into conversation regardless of their age; she could calm rambunctious nephews, make a newly-married member of the family comfortable, chat with a member of the TCS team or share stories with her friends. Gwen met life on her own terms. Always impeccably dressed, Gwen's graciousness, presence, and philosophical commitment of livelong continual improvement made her a role model to all, to Snook, to Eben Jr., to Abbey and Ally and to her nieces and nephews and their children. In her younger years, Gwen loved speed skating, downhill skiing, and riding. Age was no match for Gwen's fortitude to live life passionately every minute granted to her. Gwen and Snook loved to sail Cassawappy III; this summer was no exception. In September, Gwen and Snook, along with Eben Jr. and his wife Kitty, sailed on the Bay of Quinte. From that vantage point on Cassawappy III, Gwen could see the home she and Snook lovingly created, the home of Eben Jr., Kitty and her granddaughters and TCS headquarters where she worked tirelessly behind the scenes, until March of this year, to build, sustain, and grow relationships within the extended TCS family. Gwen contributed to her community throughout the years. She led a significant initiative for the City's celebration of Canada's Centennial, sat on several local volunteer boards and was an honorary Rotarian, a Paul Harris Fellow and a Walter Zeller Award recipient (Kiwanis Club's highest honor) for her commitment to the Salvation Army. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jack, and her nephew, Robert Mayne. Gwen is survived by her husband, Eben 'Snook' James II; her son, Eben William Otis James III (Katherine 'Kitty' O'Flynn); granddaughters, Abigail Fraser 'Abbey' and Alyson Dale 'Ally'; nephews, Brian Mayne, Donald Mayne, Kevin James and Vaughan Kendall; and nieces, Jane (Mayne) Cohen, Heather Livesley-James, Melanie James, Jeanie Young, Deborah Kendall-Gallagher and Elizabeth Kendall. Gwen will be buried in St. George's Cemetery, Trenton, Ontario. Rev. Lynn Mitchell and Bishop Peter Mason officiating. The interment will be limited to close family members. When a larger gathering is once again possible, an announcement will be made inviting the many others who remember Gwen fondly to a Celebration of the long life she shared so generously. For those who would like to contribute in Gwen's memory, you are welcome to donate to St. George's Anglican Church, in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rushnell Funeral Centre (613-392-2111). 