TILLIE BARDIKOFF (née Mirsky) Peacefully on February 10, 2020. Tillie Bardikoff, beloved wife of the late Carl Bardikoff. Loving mother of Cheryl and Rabbi Lawrence Englander, and Alan Bardikoff and Ricki Wortzman. Adored Bubbie of Carly, Nicole and Richard, Eli, and Tess. Devoted older sister of the late Harry Mirksy and and the late Jack and Anne Mirksy. Tillie was incredibly kind, patient, and caring to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Special thanks to the Baycrest Apotex 6W staff and the team at Pine Villa. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Linitzer Society Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva following interment at 42 Lauder Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Neshama Hospice, 416-930-0607.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020