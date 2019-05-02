Resources More Obituaries for Tim EARLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tim Arthur Frederick EARLE

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers TIM ARTHUR FREDERICK EARLE February 3, 1951 - April 26, 2019 Peacefully, in his sleep, at his home in West Vancouver, Tim passed away after a 13 month struggle with brain cancer. Deeply mourned by his beloved wife, Lee (nee McGillivray); and dog, Snow; sister, Wendy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cathy, Bev and Bill, and Yasmin; and many nieces and nephews, (Liam, Hannah, Cameron, Robin, Matthew, Daniel, Roxanne, Alex, Andrew and Angus), Tim's joy, sense of humour, energy and fundamental decency will be missed by all who knew him. Sadly predeceased late last year by his brother Michael, both brothers sharing and supporting each other through the progress of their cancer diagnoses and treatment. Throughout his 32 year career as a civil servant with the Federal Government of Canada, Tim felt privileged to work with some of the finest civil servants in the various ministries in which he served, including the Public Service Commission, Indian and Northern Affairs, the Canadian Centre for Management Development (where he ran the education component of the Career Assignment Program in Western Canada) and finally as Director General at Western Economic Diversification. Tim took great pride in his work as a civil servant and felt privileged to work in the company of his fellow civil servant executives. He expressed his love of animals and vulnerable humans by devoting many hours of volunteer work with groups which included the McMann Youth Services and the West Vancouver BC SPCA. While he was the recipient of various recognition of service awards, he was particularly delighted to receive the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal for Community Service in 2002. He loved to travel, walk, snowshoe, garden and enjoy the company of his many friends. His positive attitude, humour and smile over the last difficult year of his life were an inspiration to all those around him. Tim's family would like to express their profound gratitude to Dr Brian Thiessen and Rosemary Cashman, NP and the team at the BC Cancer Agency for their care and expertise throughout his illness, as well as Catherine Jarvis, RN, Lynda Kingsley, OT and the Palliative Care Team at North Shore Home and Community Care for their sensitive and compassionate care which enabled Tim to pass his last days with peace and dignity. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation https://bccancerfoundation. com/ Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries