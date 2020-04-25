|
TIMOTHY BRUCE TREMBLEY The family of Timothy Bruce Trembley are deeply saddened to announce his passing at his residence on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Tim was born on January 25, 1965, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The youngest of four siblings, Tim attended elementary and secondary school in Thunder Bay before leaving to pursue studies in electrical engineering at the University of Toronto. Upon graduation, Tim chose to continue his studies, and pursue a law degree at the University of Western Ontario. In 1994, Tim joined the Paterson, MacDougall law firm in Toronto and embarked upon a career in aviation law, where he has been a leading practitioner for many years. Tim loved his career, and he always felt a strong responsibility to his colleagues and clients. Tim was the author of the Halsbury's Laws of Canada title on Aviation and Space Law and has been a frequent speaker at aviation law conferences in Canada, the United States and Europe. He was also a member of the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute. Tim's favourite place was the family cottage near Thunder Bay where he spent time every summer of his life. For Tim, this was the place of many family gatherings and the quiet enjoyment of nature. He could often be seen in his kayak on the lake in the early morning calm. Tim also spent numerous winter vacations with his family on Hutchinson Island, Florida. Tim was an avid sports fan, whose astute and witty perceptions always made for enjoyable discussions. He attended sporting events ranging from soccer games in Europe to NFL games in the US, and baseball and hockey games at home. Tim also loved music and he saw many of his favourite bands in concert. With his background in electrical engineering, Tim also enjoyed the latest in entertainment technology. No mention of Tim should leave out his affection for the Habs and Dolphins and gathering with his friends at McSorley's. Tim is survived by his sister, Tracy (Roy); brothers, David (Susan); and Wade. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Justice Barton and Rosalie Trembley. Tim's family would like to thank his friends, colleagues, and neighbours for their kindness and support. The family would also like to thank the medical staff at Princess Margaret Hospital, Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre, St. Elizabeth Home Care, and Dr. Melissa Melnitzer. Donations in Tim's name can be made to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. A service for Tim will be held at a later date when people are permitted to gather. Cremation has taken place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre. Online condolences may be posted at https://www.mountpleasantgroup.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020