TIMOTHY JAMES STUART 1947 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Timothy James Stuart on April 7, 2019. Tim died at home with his family by his side after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves his wife Anne Wright; his children Beth Boyden (Jamie) and Ian Stuart (Amy); his beloved grandchildren Jack, Charlotte, Stuart and Luke Boyden, and Flynn, Joey and Leo Stuart; Anne's children Ian Wright and Nick Wright; his siblings Jed Stuart, Stephanie Stuart-Vanderburg (John) and Hilary Pittel (Ofer). Tim was predeceased by Susan Stuart, his wife of 40 years, and his parents James and Sylvia Stuart. Left to mourn also are members of our extended family as well as Tim's many friends. Tim held a lifelong love of Muskoka and was a proud McGill graduate. He led a successful professional life in banking and entrepreneurship. Upon retirement, he gave countless hours to volunteer efforts at Out of the Cold and Toronto Western Hospital. Ever busy and active in his communities, Tim was president of the Riley Lake Property Owners' Association as well as a founding member of a local chapter of Probus, and while wintering in Florida, he was a faithful volunteer with the Emerald Bay Tuesday work group. Visitation to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Thursday, April 11th from 6 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Parish, 354 St. Clair Avenue West, on Friday, April 12th at 2 p.m. A reception in celebration of Tim's life will follow from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's name will be gratefully accepted to Out of the Cold (http://www.outofthecold.org). Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019