TIMOTHY KYLE THOMPSON 1941 - 2020 On August 28th, at the age of 79, Tim passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Husband to Sharon (née Mann) for 54 years, father to Jeremy and Sidney, loved by his daughter-in-law Stephanie (née Butler) and son-in-law Silas Chekera. Brother to Robin and step-brother to Wolfgang. Proud grandfather to Kyle, Taylor, Christopher and twins Tichaona and Chiedza. Born in Toronto, Tim studied Engineering Science at the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration at the University of Western Ontario. It was at Western that he met Sherry. Two weeks after their first date, they decided to get married. Together, they set off on a journey to see the world that led them to careers helping people in Bolivia, India, Nepal, Nigeria and many other parts of Africa and the Caribbean. Tim found fulfilment in empowering capable people who began with little and in the mechanics of building or fixing things particularly with local or repurposed materials. As a young man, he took a Morgan entirely apart and later in life, tinkered with a Lotus 7. He spent much quality time with his beloved John Deere Tractor Mower 318. He was an avid reader who consumed the written word like oxygen and worked his brain to the end. Having come across The Western Canon by literature critic Harold Bloom, Tim succeeded in reading nearly every one of the 1531 foundational texts of Western literature on the list, some in their original languages. He roped in librarians from across the Toronto Public and Reference Library system to gather up the titles from near and far and he returned every volume without incurring a single late charge. His wit was dry. He completed the cryptic crossword daily. He suffered no fools gladly. The addition of the Butlers and Chekeras and all the grandchildren was tremendously satisfying to him and brought meaning to family. He was happiest when engaged in vigorous debate on topics big and small with his extended family at the farm in the Beaver Valley, a book always in hand. We will miss him greatly. The family wishes to thank the exceptional teams at Princess Margaret, Sunnybrook, Mt. Sinai Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care and TC-LHIN for the treatment that he received. It was a great solace to Tim and his family that the care he received from his physicians and support workers was absolutely top notch. A private family service will be held with a public celebration of life to be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to The Bruce Trail (www.brucetrail.org/pages/ways-to-give
). Online condolences may be made through morleybedford.ca
.